News / Trending / Safari goers shocked after witnessing 2 tigers fiercely chasing a deer in Ranthambore National Park

Safari goers shocked after witnessing 2 tigers fiercely chasing a deer in Ranthambore National Park

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 13, 2024 12:56 PM IST

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘ranthambhorepark’. It shows the astonishing moment when two tigers were seen running after a baby deer.

An astonishing video surfaced on Instagram, showing the jaw-dropping encounter of two tigers and a deer in the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The footage captured the dramatic chase as the two tigers pursued the deer. The video also shows the reactions of the safari-goers, who witnessed the thrilling scene in person.

Snapshot of a tiger running after a deer. (Instagram/@ranthambhorepark)
Snapshot of a tiger running after a deer. (Instagram/@ranthambhorepark)

Instagram handle 'ranthambhorepark' posted the clip. It shows two tigers fiercely running after a deer. The safari goers can even be heard saying, "Wow, what a sighting. She is running behind a baby deer. It's a jackpot." (Also Read: Leopard spotted walking on a boundary wall in Mumbai. Scary moment captured on camera)

Watch the video here:

This video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has received close to 28,000 views and more than 1,400 likes.

Earlier, another video of a tiger went viral on social media. This clip was recorded in Uttrakhand's Jim Corbett. This video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Joju Wildjunket’. (Also Read: Tiger jumps out of the bushes to cross road, scares man walking alone. Watch)

In the caption of the post, he informed, "In the Garjia zone of Jim Corbett, a powerful tiger roared ferociously, sending shivers through the air. The gypsy, carrying eager onlookers, stood still as the majestic creature emerged from the dense foliage. With a sudden charge, the tiger moved towards the vehicle, its eyes ablaze with primal intensity. The air was thick with tension as the gypsy cautiously retreated, witnessing the untamed beauty of the wild in a thrilling encounter.”

The bone-chilling clip shows a tiger jumping out of the forest area and growling loudly at the safari-goers. The clip further shows the tiger running away in the opposite direction.

