Saina Nehwal tweets video of husband Parupalli Kashyap singing KK song Dil Ibaadat. Watch

Following the death of iconic playback singer KK on May 31 social media has been flooded with several posts and tributes to this legend. Many celebrities and leaders have taken to their social media handles in order to share their memories of KK or some special moments that are related to the singer. This particular tweet by ace badminton star Saina Nehwal is no different.

The video opens to show Saina Nehwal’s husband Parupalli Kashyap in frame. He can be seen sitting on a lounger and singing his favourite KK song Dil Ibadat from the movie Tum Mile that was released in the year 2009. The movie featured Emraan Hashmi, Soha Ali Khan and even KK in the lead roles. This particular video shows how much Saina Nehwal’s husband loves this song and sings it with a lot of emotion and talent.

“Remembering KK,” Read the caption to this video that has been posted on Twitter by Saina Nehwal. The caption was followed by the emojis of two red hearts. It also has hashtags like #fantasticsong #kk. We won't give a more so take a look at the video of Saina Nehwal’s husband Parupalli Kashyap singing his favourite KK song:

The video was shared on Twitter on June 1 and has received over 260 likes and several comments. “Very nice singing (...),” complimented an individual. “So sad,” wrote another, followed by an emoji of a crying face.

What are your thoughts on this Twitter video by Saina Nehwal remembering KK?