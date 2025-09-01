Sakshi Shivdasani breaks silence on viral argument video with Naina Bhan: 'We are nowhere famous…’

A video featuring Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan, influencers and co-hosts of the Moment of Silence podcast, has gone viral, sparking intense speculation about a possible fallout between the two. The clip, which surfaced online two days ago, shows the duo engaged in a tense conversation. Social media was quick to dissect the footage, with many Reddit users pointing out that the two have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the rumours. Neither Sakshi nor Naina has given a definitive explanation about the fight.

Making matters more intriguing, Naina Bhan shared a cryptic Instagram Story earlier today that read, “I didn’t deserve that. You knew it too,” accompanied by three bandaged heart emojis. The post left fans wondering whether their friendship had truly hit rocky waters.

Now, addressing the chatter, Sakshi Shivdasani posted a strongly worded response to the ongoing buzz. Sharing her frustration over the narrative being spun around the video, she wrote, “We are nowhere near famous enough to be papped during a conversation like why is this happening? If there is something to share, I’ll share. Please stop sending this to me.”

Publicity

However, the video of the fight has led many to wonder whether the whole thing is just an elaborate stunt for publicity. This theory gained traction after several users noted the dramatic timing of the unfollowing and cryptic posts.

“I don’t expect these cheap attention seeking tricks from them..do better pleass,” one user wrote.

“not sure if this is pr or not, but if it is then it's a really cheap shot and definitely not expected from both of them. did they really not see people filming them coz the videos have been taken from a really close angle + the way both have addressed it is a bit weird. kinda sad tbh i really enjoyed mos pod,” commented another.

“If this is a desperate attempt to gain visibility and attention, ugh I am not going to follow them or their podcast anymore. I hope they’re not really targeting audience that enjoys Star Plus level cheap drama,” wrote a third user.