Sakshi Singh shares wholesome pic with MS Dhoni, netizens call them 'cuties'

Sakshi Singh took to Instagram to share an adorable picture. In the image, you can Singh alongside her husband, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Ever since the post was shared, it has caught the attention of many.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh posing outside a house. (Instagram/@Sakshi Singh)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Eventful day amongst all the Dhonis! Trust me there are many here!" wrote Sakshi Singh as she shared the picture and a video on social media. The image features the couple sitting outside a home. As they pose for a picture, they both are all smiles for it. The video shows a short snap of the house where they were posing. (Also Read: Sakshi Singh shares adorable photo with MS Dhoni, fans call it ‘pic of the day’)

Take a look at the post shared by Sakshi Singh here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on November 15. Since being posted, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The share also has numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Hamare pahad main swagat hai (Welcome to the mountains.)

A second shared, "My cuties!"

"Wow, looking so good," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "You guys are my favourite couple."

Many others reacted to the post using heart and fire emojis.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!