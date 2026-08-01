Sam Altman slammed over ChatGPT use case for parents, internet says ‘just talk to your kids'

OpenAI chief Sam Altman is facing criticism after sharing what he described as a "cool" way for parents to use ChatGPT during the morning school run. His suggestion was to let the AI create a personalised podcast for children based on their daily schedules, interests and upcoming events. While some found the idea innovative, many others argued that it risked replacing meaningful conversations between parents and their children.

Sam Altman's post reignited debate over AI's role in parenting. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to X, Altman wrote, "Cool use case of ChatGPT work I heard last night: Connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests. Every morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc."

(Also Read: ‘Boss gave me work on my last working day’: Employee fears being expected to work after exit)

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} Resharing Altman's post, one X user wrote, "Just talk to your kids, man. Why are they always trying to outsource human interaction?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Resharing Altman's post, one X user wrote, "Just talk to your kids, man. Why are they always trying to outsource human interaction?" {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Another person commented, "Somewhere, a kid just wants to talk about their day, not listen to a podcast about it."

A third simply asked, "What if you just talked to your children?"

Several others echoed similar concerns.

One user wrote, "Cool use of AI: Have robots tell your kids you love them so you don't have to experience connecting with your child."

Another commented, "He just wants your kids' personal info in ChatGPT."

A different user said, "The purpose of AI should be that we have more time to talk to our kids."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One person remarked, "How annoying are this guy's kids that he had to invent a robot just so he didn't have to talk to them anymore?"

Another wrote, "'Have the AI raise your children.' Please drown yourself, Sam!"

One commenter added, "This is gross. Just talk to your children. They're human beings. They're full of joy and fun."

Another user said, "This is an incredible life hack if you hate your kids."

A final comment read, "Yeah, I hope this is not your vision of the future, where parents can't even talk to their kids in the back seat and have to make an AI based podcast."

(Also Read: ‘My office, their pride’: Google techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office. Watch)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Altman saw it as a useful way to use AI, many people said the drive to school is a chance for parents and children to talk to each other instead of relying on technology.