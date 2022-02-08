Home / Trending / Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara Bhasker wear pantsuit that designer thought no one would like
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara Bhasker wear pantsuit that designer thought no one would like

The video related to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Swara Bhasker is posted on the official Instagram page of the clothing brand Doh Tak Keh.
The image shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu wearing the designer's pantsuit that Swara Bhasker also wore.(Elle India)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:42 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are times when the things you think won’t work, unexpectedly end up being a huge hit. This is the case with this Doh Tak Keh designer who thought no one would like one of the outfits she had designed - a pantsuit. She was happily surprised when it became a hit – so much so that it was worn by actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara, Alaya and many more.

The designer shared a video about sweet turn of events on the brand’s official Instagram page. “Zuber Ji (our embroiderer) was rightttt - TRUE STORY!! A year later, this pantsuit did make it our best sellers list,” they wrote.

The clip opens to show a conversation the designer had with the embroiderer. “Me: Nobody’s going to wear that!! Zuber Ji: It’s going be our bestseller.” The video also shows the people who donned the outfit.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Love this video,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is amazing,” posted another. “So sweet,” expressed a third.

Take a look at the posts that shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Swara Bhasker wearing the piece:

What are your thoughts on the video and the story?

Topics
samantha ruth prabhu swara bhasker
