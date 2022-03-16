Samosa with jalebi filling? Watch the making of a dish that's confusing netizens

That is simply never a dearth of bizarre food combinations on the Internet. And these recipes often use one staple favourite, for example dosa, or momo and now, samosa. In this video that has been shared by RJ Rohan on his Instagram page, one gets to see the making of a very bizarre dish - jalebi samosa. Yes, you read that right.

The two foods that are often eaten individually and enjoyed thoroughly have now come together in this bizarre medley of sorts. The video opens to show the samosa filling being prepared by taking some jalebi and then crushing it into smaller pieces. This filling is then put inside the flour wrap that makes the samosa. After this, the samosa is sealed and deep fried in some hot oil.

The commentary in the video is quite funny and it ends to show how it is being served with some chutney that looks quite red and watery. “Hallo Frands. Jalebi aur samose dono chodne ka waqt agaya hai,” [Hello friends, it’s time to stop eating both samosa and jalebi] reads the caption that this video was shared with.

Watch the bizarre dish in the making below:

This video was posted on Instagram around 19 hours ago and it has so far garnered almost 37,000 views. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t really digest this dish. Pun intended.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “Hahahaha.” “Hey bhagwan,” reads another comment. It is complete with a crying face emoji. A third comment reads, “Hahaha the way you say aye haye.”

What are your thoughts on jalebi samosa? Would you like to give it a try?