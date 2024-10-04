Samsung sends ‘snack kits’ with fruits and chocolates to striking Indian workers: report

For almost a month now, workers at the Samsung Electronics manufacturing unit in Chennai have been staging a protest for better wages and the recognition of their union. The strike, led by the Samsung India Workers Union-Centre of Indian Trade Unions (SIWU-CITU), has reduced Samsung’s production by 80 per cent ahead of the festive season, which is a crucial period for the sale of home appliances, reported the Frontline. Samsung workers who are on strike shout slogans during a protest near their plant in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

With the strike well into its fourth week now, Samsung has taken to sending snack kits to its striking workers in one of its strike-breaking tactics, Frontline reported.

Striking workers’ demands

The Samsung plant in Tamil Nadu employs roughly 1,800 workers and more than 1,000 of them have been on strike since September 9.

SIWU-CITU is demanding recognition of the union, a three-year salary increase to ₹36,000, an increase in shift allowance from ₹150 to ₹250, and extension of paternal leave from three to seven days. The union also wants Samsung Electronics to institute equal pay for workers with the same qualifications and duties.

Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, established in 2007, has functioned without a union for the past 16 years.

The Samsung India Workers Union, backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, was formed last year but still awaits official registration and recognition from the company.

Samsung’s strike-breaking tactics

Last month, Samsung Electronics warned its striking workers that they will not receive wages if they continue protesting and also face the risk of termination, reported Reuters.

Now, the company has resorted to persuasion as well. According to the Frontline report, the management has been sending snack kits with fruits and chocolates to striking workers, and visiting their families, hoping this will discourage participation in the protests.

“They’re sending ‘snacks kits’ with fruits and chocolates to our homes, calling and visiting family members to discourage strike participation,” a Samsung employee of eight years told the publication.

S Kannan, Tamil Nadu CITU deputy general secretary, also said that Samsung is offering one-time bonuses to striking employees. The company tries to lure workers away from the union with one-time bonuses and other benefits. But Samsung workers remain unconvinced by the company’s committee, rejecting invitations to join,” Kannan said.