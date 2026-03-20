San Francisco engineer ‘flabbergasted’ as monks reveal using AI for mentorship calls: 'AI... find inner peace?'
A viral post reveals how some monks are using custom AI instructions to streamline their work.
An investor was left "totally flabbergasted" after a group of monks visited an AI firm to demonstrate their expert-level use of the platform. Far from being tech-averse, the monks revealed that they use advanced features such as custom AI agents and automated meeting notes to manage their daily workflows. The founder’s social media post, which dubbed them "advanced power users," has gone viral, with netizens marvelling at the unexpected overlap between ancient spiritual practices and cutting-edge productivity software.
“A couple monks came into Notion today to tell us how they use the product. Totally flabbergasted that they're configuring custom AI agents and taking AI meeting notes with custom instructions,” San Francisco engineer Zach Tratar tweeted.
Also Read: Saree-wearing robot greets AI summit guests at Delhi’s 5-star Shangri-La Eros
He added, “This is advanced, power-user usage... monks! Use AI... find inner peace?”
Tratar further shared a picture of the monk giving a presentation. “Meeting Notes. Summaries from Mentorship Calls,” it reads.
The presentation adds, “Why we switched from Zoom Al Summaries. Quality increase in summaries about 5-6 months ago. Recording while app is closed. Custom instructions for different formats.”
Social media reacts:
The post has prompted a series of responses on social media, including a few hilarious ones. An individual wrote, “You go to the mediation centre to stay away from AI and only to realise that the centre was powered by AI.”
Also Read: Viral video: Robot smashes plates in restaurant, then starts dancing. Staff tries hard to stop it
Another added, “Curious, what was their intention for using AI? Was it to free up more time so they can study the sutras or teach?” A third expressed, “This is amazing on so many levels.” A fourth commented, “This post reminded me of the Korean movie, Doomsday Book, in which there is a short story about a robot that purports to have achieved nirvana and is defended by the temple’s monks. A Korean professor had done her thesis on this topic.”
While some thought that monks using AI was “cool,” a few confessed that it left them “shocked”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More