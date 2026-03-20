San Francisco engineer ‘flabbergasted’ as monks reveal using AI for mentorship calls: 'AI... find inner peace?'

An investor was left "totally flabbergasted" after a group of monks visited an AI firm to demonstrate their expert-level use of the platform. Far from being tech-averse, the monks revealed that they use advanced features such as custom AI agents and automated meeting notes to manage their daily workflows. The founder’s social media post, which dubbed them "advanced power users," has gone viral, with netizens marvelling at the unexpected overlap between ancient spiritual practices and cutting-edge productivity software. The engineer claimed some of the monks are configuring custom AI agents. (X/@zachtratar)

“A couple monks came into Notion today to tell us how they use the product. Totally flabbergasted that they're configuring custom AI agents and taking AI meeting notes with custom instructions,” San Francisco engineer Zach Tratar tweeted.

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He added, “This is advanced, power-user usage... monks! Use AI... find inner peace?”

Tratar further shared a picture of the monk giving a presentation. “Meeting Notes. Summaries from Mentorship Calls,” it reads.

The presentation adds, “Why we switched from Zoom Al Summaries. Quality increase in summaries about 5-6 months ago. Recording while app is closed. Custom instructions for different formats.”