Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Even the thought of an alligator can sends shivers down someone's spine. There are so many videos on the Internet that show the strength of these reptiles as they make meals out of smaller animals with their powerful jaws. However, this video will show you a different side to the reptiles and may even prompt you to say "aww".

The video has been posted by wildlife warrior and nature photographer Robert Irwin. Irwin is the son of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

The video shows an alligator named Sanchez being moved across the Australia Zoo in a vehicle. What makes the video a great watch is how the alligator gazes out of the window.

"We moved Sanchez the alligator across Australia Zoo to a beautiful, newly renovated billabong - I think he enjoyed the ride!" says the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip below:

The video, since being posted some 22 hours ago, has received over eight lakh views and more than two lakh likes. People have posted several comments about the share.

“He is totally enjoying that ride, he looks like a happy puppy!” reads a comment. “Aww… he’s enjoying the scenery,” says another.

“Ummm who was in the back filming him? Or is he more cute and cuddly than he looks?” asked an individual not unlike others. “So cute. He’s like a puppy! A toothy, scaly puppy,” reacted another.

What do you think of the video?