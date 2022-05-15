Sara Ali Khan’s rhymes that prove she is the perfect Insta poet

If you are a regular on Instagram and follow Sara Ali Khan on the social media platform, then you probably have an idea about the kinds of posts she shares. Along with the photos and videos that this 26-year-old actor shares, she also makes it a point to regularly caption them with some fun poems that she comes up with herself.

We have come up with a list of some of the top Instagram posts by Sara Ali Khan that also come with some of her fun poetry. There is a good chance that this list will definitely make your day and would want you to start writing some poetry of your own, if you don't already! Take a look at some of these posts below along with the lovely poems that come in the captions.

The first post has been shared by Sara Ali Khan just four days ago where she talks about how she is going trekking. In the caption, she writes, “Kashmir Ki Kali, Is back to your Gali, Now trekking par Main Chali.” She makes sure to complete the caption with some emojis like that of a flower and the moon.

Next up, on Sibling’s Day, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram in order to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She wrote, along with a fun video that compares similarities and differences between the sibling duo, “Happy Sibling’s Day. Watch us laugh, sing and play. I know I’m annoying by the way. But as Iggy Potter knows - that’s here to stay.”

On Mother's Day that came up a week ago, Sara Ali Khan made use of the social media platform to wish her mother Amrita Singh the best on this day. She posted, “Happy Mother’s Day. Mummy. Loved you since I was in your tummy. P.S I love the fact that you’ve visited every set of mine. To make you proud is why I try to shine.” Along with this cute poem came some photos of the mother-daughter duo:

Sara Ali Khan went to Maldives to vacation with her friends and shared some of the memories from there in the form of a video on her Instagram page. Here is what she wrote to accompany these happy memories with her friends: “Missing this wind in my hair. Sunkissed face, messy hair. So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share. All day chilling- not a care. Sunrise, sunset, great vibes everywhere.”

The last post is one with her fellow actor Jhanvi Kapoor when the two can be seen striking a series of gorgeous poses. She captioned it with, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”

Don't you think Sara Ali Khan and her poetry makes her the cutest Instagram poet?