‘Saaniya you are the sister I have always wanted’: Sara Tendulkar’s sweet speech for bhabhi Saaniya Chandhok

Sara Tendulkar recently won hearts on social media after a video of her giving a heartfelt speech in support of her new sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, went viral. Speaking at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding reception, Tendulkar expressed her joy about Chandhok being a part of her family. Unseen pics from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding shared by Sara Tendulkar. (Instagram/saratendulkar)

Sara Tendulkar shared the video on Instagram with a few emoticons as the post’s caption. Dressed in a beautiful lehenga, she addressed her sister-in-law while on a stage.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar shares unseen photos from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: 'Happiest day of my life'

She said, “Saaniya, you are the sister I always wanted but never had,” amid cheers and claps from the wedding party. She continued, “Truly more like a sister to me than a sister-in-law.”

She added, “Like my mother said, I cannot welcome you to the family because you have already been a part of this family for so many years.” She continued her emotional speech and said, “I am sure your transition is gonna be extremely smooth because everybody loves you and showers you with all the affection in the world.”

“My brother is my heart” Expressing her love for her brother, she said, “As I said at your engagement, my brother is my whole entire heart. And now, my heart belongs to you, Saaniya. So please look after him, love him, cherish him, take care of him, and I am sure he will do the same for you. I love you both. I wish you all the love, abundance, happiness, and everything in the world.” To end her emotional address, she blew a flying kiss toward the happy couple.

Alongside the video, she shared multiple pictures from the ceremony, including one that showed the nanad (Sara Tendulkar) and bhabhi (Saaniya Chandhok) sharing a sweet embrace.

The first picture in her post captured the newlyweds, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, together looking at the camera. One of the photos also showed a dance performance of Sara Tendulkar along with her friends and family.

A photo captured a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar giving a speech for the newlyweds. She concluded the carousel of photos with a beautiful picture of herself.