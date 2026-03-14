‘Saaniya you are the sister I have always wanted’: Sara Tendulkar’s sweet speech for bhabhi Saaniya Chandhok
Sara Tendulkar shared an emotional speech at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s reception.
Sara Tendulkar recently won hearts on social media after a video of her giving a heartfelt speech in support of her new sister-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, went viral. Speaking at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding reception, Tendulkar expressed her joy about Chandhok being a part of her family.
Sara Tendulkar shared the video on Instagram with a few emoticons as the post’s caption. Dressed in a beautiful lehenga, she addressed her sister-in-law while on a stage.
Also Read: Sara Tendulkar shares unseen photos from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: 'Happiest day of my life'
She said, “Saaniya, you are the sister I always wanted but never had,” amid cheers and claps from the wedding party. She continued, “Truly more like a sister to me than a sister-in-law.”
She added, “Like my mother said, I cannot welcome you to the family because you have already been a part of this family for so many years.” She continued her emotional speech and said, “I am sure your transition is gonna be extremely smooth because everybody loves you and showers you with all the affection in the world.”
“My brother is my heart”
Expressing her love for her brother, she said, “As I said at your engagement, my brother is my whole entire heart. And now, my heart belongs to you, Saaniya. So please look after him, love him, cherish him, take care of him, and I am sure he will do the same for you. I love you both. I wish you all the love, abundance, happiness, and everything in the world.” To end her emotional address, she blew a flying kiss toward the happy couple.
Alongside the video, she shared multiple pictures from the ceremony, including one that showed the nanad (Sara Tendulkar) and bhabhi (Saaniya Chandhok) sharing a sweet embrace.
The first picture in her post captured the newlyweds, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, together looking at the camera. One of the photos also showed a dance performance of Sara Tendulkar along with her friends and family.
A photo captured a glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar giving a speech for the newlyweds. She concluded the carousel of photos with a beautiful picture of herself.
The post prompted a series of responses on social media, with many praising her speech and wishing the new couple well. Some social media users also reacted to her Instagram post using heart emoticons.
Also Read: Who is Saaniya Chandhok? Entrepreneur ties knot with Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More