Sara Tendulkar shares unseen photos from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: 'Happiest day of my life'
Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married his longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok on March 5.
Days after Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, Sara Tendulkar has shared unseen photos from the wedding celebrations, delighting fans on social media.
Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married his longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. The ceremony, held at a high-security luxury venue in south Mumbai, was attended by several prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, cinema and business.
On Thursday, Sara posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, offering a glimpse into emotional and candid moments from the celebrations. One of the images captures a key wedding ritual as Arjun is seen applying sindoor to Saaniya while smiling. Another photo shows the Tendulkar family posing together with the bride during the ceremony.
The remaining pictures feature candid moments from the festivities, including Sara enjoying the celebrations with friends, family and her brother.
Along with the photos, Sara wrote an emotional message for the couple. “My baby brother now belongs to @saaniyachandhok. May the universe shower you both with infinite blessings, abundance, everything your heart desires, and ofcourse protect you from nazar for the rest of your lives. Love you both immensely. Undoubtedly the happiest day of my life!” she wrote.
She added a playful note for her brother, saying, “Thank you @arjuntendulkar24 for giving me a sistaaaa.”
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok was a grand, star-studded celebration, drawing some of the biggest names from the worlds of cricket, Bollywood and business.
Saaniya Chandhok is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and a designated partner at Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand. She is the daughter of Sunny and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok and the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a well-known Mumbai-based business conglomerate.
Arjun and Saaniya’s relationship developed over the years within Mumbai’s close-knit social circles, with their families having known each other for a long time. Saaniya’s grandfather Ravi Ghai and Sachin Tendulkar reportedly share a long-standing friendship.
While Arjun has been working to establish himself as an all-rounder with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, Saaniya has been building her own identity as an entrepreneur.
