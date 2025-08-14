Who is Ravi Ghai? Mumbai tycoon’s granddaughter engaged to Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is reportedly engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman and hotelier Ravi Ghai. The engagement is said to have taken place in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. While there has been no official confirmation from either the Tendulkar or Ghai families, the news has drawn attention to the influential business empire led by Saaniya’s grandfather. Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar and sister Sara Tendulkar

Who is Ravi Ghai?

Ravi Ghai is one of Mumbai’s most well-known hospitality and food industry figures, heading the Graviss Group, which owns hotels and food brands recognised across India and beyond.

He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd and also holds positions in Kwality Real Estates Pvt Ltd, Perfect Livestock LLP, and other entities. He is known for bringing international hospitality and food brands to India, including Baskin-Robbins

Ravi Ghai’s education

A graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration in 1966, he took over his father Iqbal Krishan Ghai’s’s business in 1967.

Ravi Ghai's children

Ravi Ghai, married to Gita Ghai, has four children – Gaurav Ghai, Gaurika Ghai, Ravina Ghai, and Gayatri Ghai.

Earlier this year, he accused his son Gaurav of forgery, according to a report in the Free Press Journal. Ravi accused Gaurav of forging his signature, fraudulently taking control of the company, and stopping his monthly allowance during cancer treatment.

The Graviss Group empire

The Graviss Group owns and operates the InterContinental Hotel at Marine Drive, Mumbai, which was formerly the Natraj Hotel. In the food and beverage sector, the group created the iconic Kwality Ice Cream brand and owns The Brooklyn Creamery.

It also introduced the Baskin-Robbins brand to the SAARC region. Graviss Food Solutions Pvt Ltd generated ₹624 crore in FY23–24, with a compounded annual growth rate of 20 per cent in the last year.

Roots in ice cream — The IK Ghai legacy

Ravi Ghai’s father, Iqbal Krishan Ghai, nicknamed the “Maharajah of Ice Cream,” began with a small eatery in Connaught Place, New Delhi, during World War II, serving homemade ice cream to American troops. He later expanded to create Kwality Ice Cream, a household name in India with products like chocobars, mango duets, and cassatas.

In 1967, after graduating from Cornell, Ravi took over the business and expanded it into global collaborations and high-end hospitality ventures.

Ravi Ghai trends on Google

Ravi Ghai began trending on Google after a report in India Today claimed that Arjun Tendulkar, 25, is engaged to Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandok.

Search interest in Ravi Ghai started around 9.30pm on August 13 and climbed steadily on August 14. Related queries on Google included “Saaniya Chandok”, “Arjun Tendulkar” and “Chandok”, with the maximum interest coming from Delhi.