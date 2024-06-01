SBI tells man to delete pic of branch ‘immediately’ after his lunch break claims: ‘You may be held accountable if…’

A man recently posted a picture of an empty State Bank of India (SBI) branch, claiming it was taken at 3 pm and showed “the whole staff" at lunch. Expectedly, the post quickly went viral, garnering several comments from people and sparking a discussion about wait time during bank visits. SBI reacted to the post and asked the man to delete the photo “immediately.” Following that, the man deleted the picture. However, this incident has sparked chatter among social media users. SBI's post asking a man to delete a photo of one of their branches has sparked chatter on X (Representational image). (Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

How did SBI react to the post?

SBI's reaction to a man's picture of one of the branches of the bank. (Screengrab)

Though the X user deleted the photo, he still has posts expressing his point of view.

Take a look at the posts below:

This is what the man posted with the now-deleted post on SBI. (Screengrab)

Subsequently, the man also shared this X post. (Scrrengrab)

Though deleted, his initial picture of SBI and the bank’s reply have gone viral, and several people have posted screenshots of this interaction.

Here’s an X user who posted the screenshots with a caption that reads, “User complains that the entire staff was out for lunch at an SBI branch. Instead of asking which branch it was, the SBI official handle threatened the user to delete it. ‘Immediately’.”

The post has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected close to 4,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post on SBI?

“The social media person was also at lunch. Had to come back to my desk for this. So he chose violence,” joked an X user.

“Why don’t they just announce the lunch break time? We can plan accordingly. I have had this problem even in a private bank - where the person I needed to meet was on her lunch break and I had to wait for a while,” shared another.

“Security reasons? What are they building - Rockets?” expressed a third.

“‘Immediately’ getting its own separate, exclusive tweet is an impressive powerplay,” posted a fourth.

“Well, actually, the guy broke the law. Photography is not permitted due to the sensitive nature of the premises. The guy should delete that,” argued a fifth.

“That immediately felt personal,” commented a sixth.

“It's lunch time, what are bankers supposed to do, work hungry?” wrote a seventh.