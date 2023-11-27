Scared dogs refuse to walk past cat sitting on stairs. Watch

A moment two dogs got extremely scared while getting down a flight of stairs was captured on camera. A video of the incident, shared on Reddit, shows how the pooches refuse to move from their place after seeing a cat sitting in front of them. The image shows two dogs standing on top of a flight of stairs looking at a cat. (Reddit/@AstroSonicDrive)

The video is shared with a funny caption that reads, “No, you go first”. The video opens to show the dogs standing on top of the stairs with a cat sitting on one of the steps. At first, the dogs stand still in their places hoping that the kitty will move, but it doesn’t. In the meantime, the pet parents are heard urging the dogs to go down, but they fail to gather the courage to walk past the cat. Finally, the pet parents call the cat and ask it to move. Only when the cat climbs down the stairs, do the dogs move too.

Take a look at this hilarious video of the dogs getting scared of the cat:

The video was shared about 20 hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 4,400 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

Here’s how Reddit users react to this video showing two dogs and a cat:

“I like how they are willing to argue with each other before they even think about confronting the cat,” shared a Reddit user. “They know who rules the house,” expressed another. “The cat has trained these dogs well,” posted a third.

“Big dogs being afraid of cats half their size will always be funny to me. The best one I've seen is a kitten slapping a dog on the nose, and despite the kitten being no bigger than the dog's head, the dog is terrified of it,” commented a fourth. “There is nothing better in a home than with cats and dogs together. The different synergies are so adorable,” wrote a fifth.