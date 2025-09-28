Scattered footwear shows the horrific scale of stampede at Vijay's Karur rally

A stampede, which was caused by a sudden surge of the crowd at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Kurur, killed over 30 people, leaving several injured. A video has surfaced on social media showing the spot where the horror event occurred. The site of a stampede in Kurur, where over 30 people were killed. (X/@ANI)

“Visuals from the spot where a stampede took place yesterday during a political rally of TVK Chief Actor Vijay, killing 39 people,” ANI tweeted while sharing a video.

The chilling video shows the site of the stampede with footwear scattered everywhere. It also shows half-torn posters which were put up for the election rally of Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

What happened at the rally?

DGP in charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman, said that the actor-politician arrived late at the event. Reportedly, he reached the rally after 7:30 pm, while the event was scheduled for 3:00 pm and lots of people gathered at the venue during that time. However, the official added that the exact reasons behind the tragedy will be revealed only after inquiry.

“A one-man commission has already been set up. Until then, I cannot comment further on it,” he said.

The official said about the event, “By the time Vijay arrived at 7:40 pm, the crowd had already been waiting for hours without sufficient food and water. That is the reality.”

He added, “Vijay himself appreciated the police for their role but stressed that party cadres must take responsibility for crowd management. It does not mean the police should deploy numbers equal to the entire crowd of 27,000.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin told reporters, “So far, 39 people have died, including 13 men, 17 women, 4 boys, and 5 girls. Another 51 people, including 26 men and 25 women, are undergoing intensive treatment.”