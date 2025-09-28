Heart-wrenching video shows man crying as he holds lifeless body of son after Vijay's Karur rally stampede

A video purportedly showing a father crying while carrying the lifeless body of his son, killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s Kurur rally, has surfaced on social media. Tamil Nadu health secretary P Senthil Kumar said among those killed were nine children. (Screengrab (X))

An X user, one among those who re-shared the video, wrote, “Heartbreaking scene from #Karur tragedy: A grieving father carries the body of his young son, one of 39 lives lost in the devastating stampede at actor Vijay's TVK rally.” HT.com has not independently verified the video.

D Jayakumar, former Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms, reacted to the video. In a translated post, he shared a screenshot of the viral clip and wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives at the election campaign meeting held in Karur. I wish a speedy recovery to all those receiving treatment in the hospital. My heartfelt condolences to the people of Karur in tears and to the families of the deceased!”

Vijay’s Karur Rally: PM Modi shares condolences

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” the prime minister tweeted.

Karuru stampede: What did Tamil Nadu CM say?

“In the history of our state, never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said after meeting the kin of those injured in the horror stampede.

Reportedly, the CM announced ₹1 lakh relief for the injured and ₹10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He also ordered an inquiry commission that will probe the stampede.

Rally for Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ended in tragedy on September 27 after a sudden crowd surge killed 39 people and injured several. According to Tamil Nadu health secretary P Senthil Kumar, among those who died were 17 women, 13 men, and nine children.