Seagull causes havoc in rugby match, flies in between players. Watch

In the rugby match between Italy and Scotland on July 29 at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh an unexpected guest tried to join the game. Scottish player Ben Healy was running with the ball when a seagull flew between him and the players, and almost caused a collision. Seagull causes havoc in rugby match, flies in between players.(Twitter/@Summer Nations Series)

Also Read: Seagulls chase man eating chips. Watch how he escapes

A Twitter video, shared by the Summer Nations Series, shows the dramatic moment when the seagull swooped in, nearly causing a collision between the players. Thankfully, it flew away just in time without causing any severe disruptions to the game or the players. In the caption of the post, Summer Nation Series wrote, "Seagull sold them all with the dummy run."

Watch the video of the seagull interrupting the rugby match here:

This post was shared just a few days ago MENTION DATE. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than two lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this seagull here:

An individual wrote, "The biggest cheer was for the seagull. Brilliant." A second commented, "That's an obvious foul play right there. 16 players on the field!" A third shared, "Poor seagull had to get carried off, it's no joke being a lightweight at the rugby!" A fourth added, "Loved the @Scotlandteam win, and great competition from @italy_rugby with great performance all around. The seagull was a clear highlight, too!" A fifth said, "Okay, this is a new tactic." A few others have also reacted to the video using laughing emojis.