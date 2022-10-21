Home / Trending / Seagull snatches food out of a woman's hand as she takes a bite. Watch

Seagull snatches food out of a woman's hand as she takes a bite. Watch

Published on Oct 21, 2022 08:59 PM IST

The video of a seagull taking food out of a woman's hand after she takes a bite was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the seagull snatching the food out of the woman's hand.(Instagram/@angie_thai_kitchen2)
ByTrisha Sengupta

You may have seen how quick seagulls are when they steal food from people. In fact, the Internet is filled with different videos showing the birds snatching food often out of people’s mouths. There is a latest inclusion in that list and the video shows a seagull snatching food out of a woman’s hand after she takes a bite.

The video was originally posted by an Instagram user and digital content creator Angie. However, the clip created a buzz after being re-shared by another Insta page. “See I personally wouldn’t let this slide,” reads the caption posted along with the clip.

The hilarious video, set to slow motion, opens to show a woman taking a bite out of a snack. Almost instantly after she takes a bite, a seagull appears out of nowhere and snatches the food item right out of her hand.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Handled with style and grace,” shared an Instagram user. “ Bad day for the girl. Good day for the bird,” posted another. “That’s the scariest thing I’ve seen all week!! She was so calm,” commented a third. “Hahahahahaahahahahhaa,” wrote a fourth.

instagram viral video
instagram viral video

