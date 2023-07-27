Seagulls chase man eating chips. Watch how he escapes

Have you ever visited a place where you received unwanted attention from a bird or an animal solely based on the fact that you were eating something? This video shared on Instagram may remind you of such incidents in your life. Interesting, and a tad bit hilarious, this video shows a man being chased by a flock of seagulls - all because he was munching on chips while at a beach.

The video shows a man running to escape from a flock of birds to protect his chips. (Instagram/@fupla)

The video opens to show the man walking while a flock of birds chase after him. Soon he starts running to escape the situation and protect his chips but he fails miserably. At the end, he gets out of the ordeal by throwing the packet away. A text insert on the video also aptly explains the situation as it reads, “He had to sacrifice the chips to save his life”.

Take a look at this funny video of a man being chased by birds:

Did the video leave you chuckling? Well, you’re not alone as many netizens took to the comments section of the video to share similar reactions. A few also shared how they sympathise with the man.

What did Instagram users say about this video of birds chasing a man?

“He's running in nightmare mode,” posted an Instagram user. “I wouldn’t keep running while eating my chips,” commented another. “This is why you shouldn't feed them your chips, because then they expect chips from everyone and eventually start becoming more demanding of chips and will even swoop down to take them out of your hands and off your tables,” expressed a third. “He’s not running that slow ya'll, he’s running on SAND,” shared a fourth. “Don’t let them win!” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this video of the birds chasing the man for chips?