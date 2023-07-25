10-foot great white shark jumps out of water to catch fish in man’s hand

Many people around the world participate in fishing activities. And thanks to them, we get to hear some of the most incredible stories about various aquatic creatures. From a young angler catching a fish that has human-like teeth to a person spotting rare pink dolphins, many such tales leave us stunned. Now, another such story is going viral on social media. This time, it is about a great white shark who jumped out of the water to catch a fish in a man’s hand. Yes, you read that right! Picture of half bitten fish.(Facebook/@Prime Rate Sportfishing Charters )

Prime Rate Sportfishing Charters shared a post on Facebook where they shared about this incident. In the post, they wrote, “Any guesses on who stopped by today? Just in time for shark week! Today the crew got to see a 10ft great white shark jump out of the water while attempting to reel in the first catch of the day!” They also shared a picture of the man. In the image, you can see him holding a half-bitten fish.

Take a look at the Facebook post here:

This post was shared on July 16 on social media. Since being shared on Facebook, it has been liked several times. Many also took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts and views on this incident.

What are people saying about this?

An individual commented, “Wow, this is amazing." A second commented, "That must have been awesome to see!" A third shared, "That's awesome."

Earlier, a young American angler named Charlie Clinton from the US caught a fish that had human-like teeth. Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared this news on Instagram and wrote that Clinton caught this fish when he was fishing in a neighborhood pond. They also shared that the fish he caught is called Pacu and is not native to Oklahoma.

