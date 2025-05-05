Seattle woman dining alone in Spain finds unexpected companion in cafe staffer's heartwarming gesture. Video

A heartwarming moment shared by a traveller from the United States has gone viral, capturing the attention of millions online. Camelia, a Seattle-based traveller, was dining alone at a cafe during her trip to Spain when she casually mentioned to a staff member that she was on her own. Little did she know, this offhand comment would lead to a delightful and unexpected surprise that has since melted hearts across the internet. A viral video showed a Seattle woman in Spain receiving a giant teddy bear as a companion while dining alone.(Instagram/cameliakatz)

A simple act of kindness

In a video circulating on Instagram, Camelia recounts the moment when the cafe staffer, in response to her remark, quietly placed a large, human-sized teddy bear on the empty chair across from her. With no fuss, just a simple gesture, the stuffed bear became her companion for the meal. "I told the waiter I was alone, and then he did this," reads the caption in the reel, which has already amassed over 8.3 million views.

Take a look here at the clip:

The video immediately struck a chord with viewers, who praised the thoughtfulness of the staffer and the wholesome nature of the act. As the video made its rounds, comments flooded in, with social media users sharing their reactions to the touching gesture.

Internet reacts

One user commented, "This made my day! Sometimes, it's the smallest acts of kindness that leave the biggest impact." Another said, "How sweet! It’s the little things that remind us there is still so much goodness in the world." Others chimed in, expressing how this simple yet heartwarming act of compassion left them smiling. One person wrote, "I love how this shows that kindness doesn’t have to be extravagant to be meaningful," while another added, "It’s the perfect reminder that we’re never truly alone in the world."

More reactions poured in, with one saying, "The fact that the staff member didn’t make a big deal of it makes this even better. So thoughtful and sincere." Another comment highlighted, "What a lovely way to turn an awkward solo dining experience into something joyful." Several users even suggested that they would like to experience such an unexpected gesture themselves, with one noting, "I would specifically go there alone just to experience that."