Seer takes ride in driverless car at Bengaluru engineering college. Viral video

A video of a driverless car moving around a college campus in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the technology and the team behind it. The spiritual leader has been identified as Sri Satyatmatheertha Swamiji of the Uttaradi Matha. (X@MadhuyadavBS)

The clip shared on social media platforms shows a seer seated calmly inside the vehicle, accompanied by a few others, as it navigates the campus autonomously. The spiritual leader has been identified as Sri Satyatmatheertha Swamiji of the Uttaradi Matha, who visited RV College of Engineering and took a brief ride in the concept vehicle.

The project is still in development, with a formal launch expected in the coming months. Teams are currently conducting detailed mapping and studying Indian road conditions to ensure the car can operate safely and smoothly once ready, as per a report by NDTV.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Wipro, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and RV College of Engineering under the WIRIN (Wipro-IISc Research and Innovation Network) programme. WIRIN focuses on advancing next-generation technologies through research, innovation, and practical applications.

The partnership between Wipro and IISc, formalised through a memorandum of understanding, aims to promote collaborative research in artificial intelligence, robotics, and human-machine interaction. RV College contributes engineering expertise for developing the autonomous vehicle.

Key areas of the collaboration include autonomous systems, AI and machine learning, data science and cybersecurity, smart materials, and disruptive design and manufacturing.

While driverless concept cars are being explored globally, in India, IIT Hyderabad is also developing autonomous vehicles for off-road uses in agriculture and mining. Prototype vehicles at IIT Hyderabad currently ferry people around the campus.

Internationally, companies such as Tesla are testing driverless technology for ride-hailing services. In the US, Tesla has received preliminary approvals in California to operate autonomous ride-hailing vehicles, with further launches planned in Texas.