    How fraudsters used fake police call, 'PFI links' to trick Bengaluru businessman into paying ₹1.32 crore

    Published on: Oct 29, 2025 11:17 AM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    The scammers used a fake video showing people being beaten to intimidate the victim into making the transfers. (Unsplash )
    The businessman from Banaswadi, was falsely accused of supporting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and funding terrorist activities. 

    A 56-year-old businessman from Bengaluru was defrauded of 1.32 crore by fraudsters posing as police officers. The scammers used a fake video showing people being beaten to intimidate the victim into making the transfers.

    The businessman from Banaswadi, was falsely accused of supporting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and funding terrorist activities, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

    On the morning of October 8, the victim received a call from someone claiming to be from Mumbai police’s fictitious ‘Enforce Department’. The caller accused him of money laundering and of sharing illegal videos.

    The fraudster said police had raided a person named OM Abdul Salam and found a Canara Bank debit card in his name, allegedly linked to PFI and terror activities. To avoid arrest and asset freezing, the victim was instructed to transfer money to a designated account. The caller assured him the amount would be returned after verification.

    The fraudsters warned him not to inform anyone, including his wife, and repeatedly used phrases like “national secret” to frighten him. They also sent a video showing people being taken into custody and beaten, which left the businessman terrified and unable to contact his family.

    Between October 8 and 16, the businessman made six transfers from his current and savings accounts, including a single payment of 52 lakh, totalling 1.32 crore.

    After the fraudsters stopped contacting him, the victim filed an FIR on October 25. Further investigation in the case is underway.

