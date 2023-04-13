Selling books on streets to…: Author shares his journey

"Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” A video shared on Instagram perfectly exemplifies these words by world famous footballer Pele. Posted by author Mukul Kundra, the video shows his journey to success. It shows how from selling books on streets he went on to have his own Author’s corner at Delhi’s International Book Fair. Author shares his inspiring journey.(Instagram/@Mukul Kundra)

“One Day I will make it. This journey has been a roller coaster till date and it's just a start. Sticking on my mantra "Keep Hustling.. You will make it",” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him selling books on streets and ends with him at the book fair.

Take a look at the post:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 1.1 lakh likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“More power to you, being a book lover I wanna meet you soon,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow this is great! Rooting for you,” shared another. “This is an amazing journey. More power,” expressed a third. “I don't know you, I don't know about your struggle either. But for your sheer efforts and "Won't quit" determination, I respect you, your journey and going to follow you to learn and grow,” commented a fourth. “Very inspiring journey,” wrote a fifth.