Senator Mark Kelly dumps his Tesla after Elon Musk labels him a traitor in escalating feud

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a former Space Shuttle commander, has parted ways with his black Tesla Model S following a heated public feud with Elon Musk. Kelly, a Democrat, announced his decision in a video posted on Musk’s social media platform, X, on Friday. Senator Mark Kelly ditched his Tesla after feuding with Elon Musk.(Bloomberg)

“I’m here in Washington driving to work for the last time in my Tesla,” Kelly stated. “When I bought this thing, I didn’t think it was going to become a political issue. But every time I get in this car in the last 60 days or so, it reminds me of just how much damage Elon Musk and Donald Trump are doing to our country.”

A rolling billboard for Musk’s agenda

Speaking later to Bloomberg News, Kelly described his Tesla as a “rolling billboard” for Musk’s political influence. He revealed that he had replaced his Tesla with a white Chevrolet Tahoe, citing Musk’s role in spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency, which has led to significant job cuts.

“What he’s doing in trying to fire all of these people — I met with them in my office — ruining people’s lives just so they can create some room to give a big giant tax cut to billionaires like him,” Kelly remarked.

Musk calls Kelly a “traitor”

The feud between Kelly and Musk escalated when Musk labelled Kelly a “traitor” after the senator’s recent visit to Ukraine. This visit followed the Trump administration’s decision to pause aid to the country.

Kelly fired back, accusing Musk of prioritising personal wealth over national interests. “He has sworn an oath to his own checking account,” Kelly quipped, urging Musk to step away from government affairs and refocus on SpaceX.

Longtime relationship turns sour

The tension between the two men has intensified despite their years of acquaintance. In 2022, Kelly openly praised his Tesla, calling it a “fun car to drive” and an environmentally friendly choice due to its zero emissions. However, his recent move reflects a broader shift in public sentiment against Musk’s influence.

Kelly’s Tesla sale coincides with growing protests against Musk across the US. Republican lawmakers have called for investigations into acts of vandalism at Tesla showrooms and charging stations, following Trump’s remarks suggesting such acts could be classified as domestic terrorism.

In an unusual White House event this week, Trump publicly expressed his support for Musk, even stating that he planned to purchase a Tesla for White House staff use.