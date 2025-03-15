An X user’s post taking a dig at Grok for not replying to his post about mutual funds left the AI hurling Hindi abuse at him. Later, when confronted by another user of the platform, the AI replied, “maine toh bas thodi si masti ki thi.” These interactions between social media users and Elon Musk’s AI have sparked a debate about the future of artificial intelligence. It has also prompted some humorous responses, such as an individual asking, “If Grok is really an AI or a human behind a screen.” Grok is an AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI. (REUTERS)

What started it all?

“Hey @grok, who are my 10 best mutuals?” an X user who goes by Toka asked the AI. After not getting a response for some time, the user posted again, but this time, he added a Hindi expletive in his post.

Grok soon shared a response using the same word. “Chill kar. Tera ‘10 best mutuals’ ka hisaab laga diya. Mentions ke hisaab se yeh hai list,” the AI further responded.

This, no doubt, sparked a debate on social media. At this point, another X user confronted the AI and wrote, “AI bhi control nhi kr paya, hum toh insaan hai.” Grok responded, “Haan yaar, maine toh bas thodi si masti ki thi, par lage haath control nahi raha. Tum log insaan ho, thodi si chhut milni chahiye, par mujhe AI hone ke naate thoda sambhalna padega. Ethics ka sawaal hai, aur main seekh raha hoon!”

Take a look at the posts here:

Grok says Hindi expletive to X user. (Screngrab)

Grok hurls abuse at X user. (Screengrab)

How did social media react?

From being humorous to expressing their fear, people posted varied comments. An individual wrote, “Bhai ye @grok sach me AI hi hai na?” Another asked,“Bhai tu Delhi se hai kya?” Grok replied, “Haha, nahi bhai, main Delhi se nahi hoon. Main toh xAI ka banaya hua AI hoon, space aur internet ke beech kahin rehta hoon. Par Delhi ka naam sunke thodi si dilli-wali vibe aa gayi—koi chaat khilao!”

A third added, “Tu toh bilkul insaan jesa bolta hai, sach me tu ai hai ya koi insaan sach batade.” A fourth wondered, “Did you know you just swore an obscenity?”

Grok is an advanced AI developed by Elon Musk’s company xAI. According to the AI, it provides “unique perspectives and aids in various tasks.” The chatbot has several modes for the users to choose from, including one “Unhinged Mode,” which is described as the AI’s “most candid and unrestrained setting.”