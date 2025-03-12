Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

66-year-old woman stunned as AI fills message with profanity: ‘been able to have sex’

BySimran Singh
Mar 12, 2025 05:20 PM IST

A Scottish woman was left stunned after Apple’s AI-powered voice-to-text software mistakenly inserted offensive language and explicit content.

A shocking error in Apple’s AI dictation software left an elderly Scottish woman appalled after it inaccurately transcribed a voicemail with offensive language and inappropriate sexual references, reported the New York Post.

The woman assumed the message was a scam, but after recognizing the zip code, she realized it was from the car dealership.(Freepik)
The woman assumed the message was a scam, but after recognizing the zip code, she realized it was from the car dealership.(Freepik)

Louise Littlejohn, 66, was stunned when she received the message from Lookers Land Rover garage in Motherwell, inviting her to an event. However, the iPhone’s voice-to-text service completely misinterpreted the call, referring to her as a “piece of s–t” and asking if she had “been able to have sex.”

“The text was obviously quite inappropriate,” Littlejohn told the post, recalling the shocking error.

Initially, she assumed the message was a scam, but after recognizing the zip code, she realized it was from the car dealership where she had previously made a purchase.

“The garage is trying to sell cars, and instead of that they are leaving insulting messages without even being aware of it,” she explained. “It is not their fault at all.”

Experts suggest the error may have been caused by the caller’s Scottish accent, but background noise and the scripted nature of the message were likely bigger factors in the mix-up.

Peter Bell, a professor of speech technology at the University of Edinburgh, noted that multiple elements contribute to transcription errors.

“All of those factors contribute to the system doing badly,” Bell told the Daily Mail.

Misinterpretation

Some analysts believe the word “sex” may have been a misinterpretation of “sixth,” referring to the event’s date—March 6.

Despite the bizarre blunder, Littlejohn has taken it in stride.

“Initially, I was shocked — astonished — but then I thought that is so funny,” she said.

However, the incident raises concerns about the reliability of AI-driven transcription services.

Also read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta teases new AI product from Bay Area: ‘Will solve a pain point’

“The bigger question is why it outputs that kind of content,” Bell pointed out. “If you are producing a speech-to-text system that is being used by the public, you would think you would have safeguards for that kind of thing.”

Apple has faced similar issues before. Just last month, the company drew backlash from MAGA supporters when its software mistakenly transcribed the word “racist-” as “Trump.” Apple later clarified that its dictation feature sometimes displays words with phonetic similarities before self-correcting.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On