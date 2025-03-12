Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta teases new AI product from Bay Area: ‘Will solve a pain point’

Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta has hinted at a new chapter in her entrepreneurial journey, adding that she is working on a building a new product that will reinvent her storytelling platform. Humans of Bombay (HOB) founder Karishma Mehta said that she has been working to build an AI product that will take her platfrom into the future.(Instagram/@karimehta05)

Sharing an update from San Francisco's Bay Area, home to the Silicon Valley, Mehta said that she has been working to build an AI product that will take her platfrom into the future. "I’ve been in the Bay Area and working on building an insanely great product. And 11 years of running a content first platform has been so rewarding, but it’s time to reinvent. What got us here– won’t get us there," she said in a LinkedIn post.

While Mehta did not reveal what the product is, she said that it would solve a "pain point". "For a few years now, I’ve been thinking about a product that will solve a pain point and after many iterations. I think we have something good on our hands," she said,

Take a look at the post here:

The CEO promised to shared updates about the product soon. "As we pivot towards building that product with AI, the learnings for me have been too many to count. So I’ll share these little updates with you as often as I can to give you a keen insight of what everyday is like when you’re creating from scratch. Today: Figma frames, V21 of the deck and audit," she wrote, adding that she was taking insipiration from Amazon which started as a platform selling books and is now the biggest online shopping platform.

Karishma Mehta started Humans of Bombay (HoB), an Indian photoblog about people in Mumbai, in 2014 after being Inspired by the Humans of New York (HoNY) website for which she received backlash on social media for alleged plagiarism.

