Senior KG school fee of 2.25 lakh shocks internet: ‘Out of control’

Social media users have been left stunned after a school’s annual fee of ₹2.25 lakh for kindergarten students went viral online, sparking a wider debate about the rising cost of early education in India. The fee breakdown, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a software developer named Sakshi, quickly gained traction, with many questioning how such steep charges are justified for pre-primary schooling.

X users were left shocked after seeing the school fee of Senior KG students

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sakshi, a software developer, shared the breakdown with the caption, “2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle” — pointing to the absurdity of the school fee amount.

The post resonated with a large number of users, many of whom expressed disbelief and frustration over what they see as the increasing commercialisation of education.

₹ 2.25 lakh school fee

Sakshi’s photo showed the fee breakdown for the academic year 2026-27 at an unspecified school. The school charged parents ₹15,000 as admission fee and ₹33,000 as non-refundable caution money.

It also charged ₹2.25 lakh as tuition fee, library fee and gymkhana fee combined.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the bottom, the school added a disclaimer – the fee did not include money that would be charged for school shoes, socks and cafeteria meals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the bottom, the school added a disclaimer – the fee did not include money that would be charged for school shoes, socks and cafeteria meals. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The post has been going viral on X, where it has collected nearly half a million views. While some argued that premium schools offer better infrastructure and global exposure, others said such fees make quality education increasingly inaccessible for middle-class families, fuelling concerns about affordability and inequality from the very start of a child’s academic journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post has been going viral on X, where it has collected nearly half a million views. While some argued that premium schools offer better infrastructure and global exposure, others said such fees make quality education increasingly inaccessible for middle-class families, fuelling concerns about affordability and inequality from the very start of a child’s academic journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This is clearly going out of control. What is govt doing? Why no regulations to control this fee hike?” asked one X user.

“IB school starts from 3.5 lac for nursery. Includes music room, free food in cafeteria, activity room, swimming, skating, etc. All classrooms are AC. Schools look like five star hotels the moment you enter the reception,” another pointed out.

Some said that expensive fee is the cost of getting a private-school education in India.

“Pure capitalism at play here. Let parents send their kids to govt schools for free... But no, if we do that, what will our apartment society think of us...we shall not allow ourselves to be looked at differently by other snob parents,” a user said on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Surgeon’s post on ‘ ₹8400 parent orientation fee’ for nursery leaves people in disbelief: ‘Profitable business’)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON