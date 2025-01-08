Menu Explore
Sex offender allegedly kills fiance a day after public proposal goes viral: ‘I love you baby’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 08, 2025 10:55 AM IST

52-year-old Jose Melo, a registered sex offender, killed his 31-year-old partner Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado a day after proposing to her in a club.

A sex offender from New Jersey is charged with one count of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his fiance to death just a day after publicly proposing to her. A video of the proposal was shared on Facebook and has since gone viral.

A video of the sex offender accused of killing his fiance proposing to her a day before went viral (representative image). (Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao)
A video of the sex offender accused of killing his fiance proposing to her a day before went viral (representative image). (Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao)

52-year-old Jose Melo, a registered sex offender, killed his 31-year-old partner Naket Jadix Trinidad Maldonado roughly 24 hours after sharing a video captioned, “I love you baby Flaka Naky Bella,”

What does the video show?

In the video, Melo goes down on one knee with a ring in his hand, surprising Maldonado. Amid the cheers and claps of onlookers, Maldonado inches closer to Melo, kisses him, and accepts the ring. As the video progresses, the couple hugs each other. They kiss again before the video ends.

The next day around 9 am police received a report of a stabbing and eventually discovered the woman’s body, reported the New York Post. The police later arrested Melo for killing his wife-to-be and mother-of-two.

Here’s the video of the proposal:

“Senselessly taken”

“Naky was senselessly taken from us on December 30 in an act of evil,” the victim’s aunt wrote on a GoFundMe page, adding, “This horrible act by someone she trusted left her two children without either parent and with very little options for their future.” The page further states that this mother to two daughters originally hails from Puerto Rico.

As per NJ 101.5, Melo who appeared to be a DJ was arrested in 2010 after he threatened a woman he sexually assaulted with a box cutter. Following this incident, he was registered as a sex offender. As per the New Jersey state sex offender registry, he was a tier two offender, which indicated moderate risk.

