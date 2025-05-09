Shadow dance on AR Rahman’s iconic Tamil track impresses internet: ‘Pure poetry in motion’

A visually captivating shadow dance performance set to AR Rahman’s famous Tamil track Poovukkul has taken Instagram by storm, amassing over 45.5 million views and widespread admiration from users. On Instagram, a shadow dance to AR Rahman’s Poovukkul wowed users, earning 45M+ views for its dual-frame concept and stunning choreography.(Instagram/shobi_shobi._)

Dual-screen magic

The viral video, shared by choreographer Shobi on his Instagram handle, features him alongside a female dancer performing a flawlessly synchronised shadow routine. Staged behind a backlit curtain, the performance is a seamless blend of choreography, creativity and technical finesse.

In the clip, one side of the screen displays the behind-the-scenes action — revealing the meticulous coordination between the dancers and the backstage crew handling props and lighting — while the other side showcases the polished final shadow imagery.

From transitioning between shapes to using props that morph the silhouettes in imaginative ways, the routine is layered with visual illusions that are both crisp and elegant. Each movement is calculated, making the entire performance a compelling watch from start to finish.

Watch the clip here:

Social media applause

The performance received praise from users who flooded the comments section with admiration. One viewer commented that the visual execution was “pure poetry in motion”, while another described it as “a masterclass in creativity and teamwork.” A user noted how the concept brilliantly blended dance and theatre, calling it “a treat to the senses.”

Others highlighted the innovative format, with one user writing, “I’ve never seen such a beautiful behind-the-scenes and on-screen combination before.” Another said the synchrony and attention to detail made it “feel like a live painting in motion.”

The song Poovukkul is from the 1998 Tamil film Jeans, composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Vairamuthu.