Pregnant woman’s energetic dance to viral Bollywood song ‘Ding Dong Dole’ wins hearts online

A heartwarming video of a pregnant woman performing an energetic dance to the viral Sunidhi Chauhan and KK’s Bollywood track, ‘Ding Dong Dole’ has taken social media by storm. Dancing alongside a professional choreographer, the woman showcases flawless moves, radiating joy and confidence despite being in the final stages of her pregnancy. The video is making rounds on social media. (Instagram/@artist_dance_community_)

The video has quickly become a source of inspiration, drawing thousands of views and comments from users moved by her spirit and strength. Many have described it as a vibrant tribute to motherhood, with viewers applauding her resilience and the positive energy she brings to the screen.

Take a look at the video:

Social media platforms are flooded with messages celebrating the woman’s performance, calling it “uplifting,” “inspiring,” and “a beautiful blend of grace and power.”

The dance has not only captured attention but also sparked negative comments, with a few criticising the move. A few asked, “Is this safe for the child in womb?”

Also read: Airline under fire after mistakenly serving white wine to 3-year-old in business class

A few expressed concern, with one user pointing out, “These floors are so slippery.”

After a wave of mixed comments on the workout video, an Instagram user took to the platform to offer a thoughtful response, urging followers to embrace cultural differences and personal choice.

“Being a doctor myself I would like to help answer some questions regarding exercising in pregnancy such as if it is safe to exercise in pregnancy?,” she wrote.

“Yes if you are healthy and your pregnancy is uncomplicated. Physical activity does not increase your risk of miscarriage, low birth weight or early delivery. It is still important to consult with your doctor to discuss what activities you can do safely,” she added.

Also read: 'Pay ₹300 or vacate’: Bengaluru tenant calls out landlord over unfair charges and crumbling room