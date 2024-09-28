‘Please stop it’: Woman dances to Aaj Ki Raat in metro in viral video. Internet is not happy

In the age of social media, metro trains have become unexpected stages for viral moments. From passengers creating reels to heated exchanges, the public transport system often finds itself in the spotlight. This time, it's a video of a woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia’s popular song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the movie Stree 2 that has set the internet buzzing. The viral clip has left many divided, with some appreciating the dance while others criticising the act as inappropriate. A woman danced to 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Stree 2 in a metro.(Instagram/_sahelirudra_)

(Also read: Women sing and dance inside Delhi metro, people want 'strict action' against them)

The video, shared on Instagram by user Saheli Rudra, captures her dancing in the middle of a metro coach to the energetic beats of ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. In her caption, the woman mentions that the performance was done "on public demand." The clip shows passengers watching her performance, with some appearing amused, while others look visibly irritated by the unexpected display in a public space.

As the woman sways to the music, a few co-passengers can be seen looking directly at the camera, while others avoid eye contact, seemingly uncomfortable. The moment, however, has sparked an online debate about where to draw the line between creative expression and public disturbance.

Watch the clip here:

The video was posted three days ago and has already garnered over eight lakh views on Instagram, attracting plenty of comments. While some users found the video entertaining, others expressed their displeasure at the performance, considering it a breach of public decorum.

(Also read: Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, netizens angered by video. Watch)

Internet reactions pour in

The online community was quick to voice its opinion on the dance performance. One user commented, “People are losing their sense of place; this is not the right spot for a dance performance.” Another added, “Not everyone is here for your entertainment, please be mindful.”

A contrasting view came from a follower who said, “She’s living her best life! Why not dance if it brings joy?” However, not all were on board with the public display. “I would be so embarrassed if I was on that coach,” one netizen remarked, while another added, “This is not a stage, it’s public transport—some people are just trying to get to work.”