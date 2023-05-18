Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s old ad leaves people nostalgic

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are among the most admired couples of Bollywood. Though SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan never appeared in movies, she did act in advertisements with her husband. One such ad from the 90s has left people nostalgic. It shows the duo in an ad for the soap brand Cinthol. Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s old ad went viral online. (Instagram/@iamsrk)

The video was posted on an Instagram page called Entertainment Say. “Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan in an old advertisement,” they wrote as they posted the ad video. The clip shows a sweet interaction between SRK and Gauri Khan.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan shares pic from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa along with heartfelt note on Instagram

Take a look at the video that may take you down memory lane:

The video was shared on April 24. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views. Additionally, the video has gathered close to 7,000 likes. People took to the clip’s comments section to express how the video left them nostalgic.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Oohh it's complete nostalgia. I remember this advertisement coming on Doordarshan TV and seeing Shah Rukh and Gauri for the first time on their first TV Ad… uffff you got me back to the 90s days. Those days were truly amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loved it,” shared another. Many people showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan in 1991. The couple is happily married with three children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.