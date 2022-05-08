Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger from Gujarat leaves people stunned

A man named Ibrahim Qadri, hailing from Gujarat’s Junagadh is taking the Internet by storm thanks to his uncanny resemblance to actor Shah Rukh Khan. His Instagram page is filled with his videos and images that at first – even second or third glance – will make you think feature SRK. He has gone viral on social media and created quite a buzz.

A painter by profession, Qadri and his friends first noticed the resemblance when they were watching the film Raees back in 2017. Since then, he has gained an unexpected popularity that he doesn’t mind enjoying.

While talking to Hindustan Times, he shared how people shout upon seeing him thinking that he is the Bollywood star. In fact, he is happy that he looks like the ace actor.

Here is an image that he posted a day ago, and it shows him dressed up like the actor too:

While some on social media praised him while reacting to the post, a few wrote how he looks like SRK.

Here is a video that shows him enacting a scene from the 2000 film Josh that also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchhan, Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor, besides Shah Rukh Khan.

Qadri, while talking about one of the memorable incidents, shared how while visiting a stadium once, people mistook him for the actor and started asking him for pictures.

Take a look at some more videos of Qadri that show how much he looks like SRK:

Qadri during his conversation with HT also shared that one day he wishes to meet the actor. On being asked what he will say to Shah Rukh Khan, he said that he would love to say a dialogue from the actor’s 2007 film Om Shanti Om. “Itni Shiddat se tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, k har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai,” he added that this is what he would like to say.

