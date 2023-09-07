Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan inspires Nagpur Police’s cyber safety message

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film, Jawan, hit theatres today, September 7, with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. The movie has already started off with a bang, as people headed to theatres in huge numbers to watch the first shows of the film. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped on August 31, social media has been abuzz with Jawan-related posts. Even Nagpur Police encashed this opportunity and used Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jawan to raise awareness about cyber security.

Nagpur Police tweeted these looks of Shah Rukh Khan from his latest film, Jawan. (X/@NagpurPolice)

“Jab aap aise passwords rakhte ho na, toh koi bhi fraudster tik nahi sakta [When you keep passwords like this, no fraudster can succeed],” tweeted Nagpur City Police while sharing a picture.

The police department compared Shah Rukh Khan’s different looks in the film to setting different passwords for different accounts to protect them. The text on the image shared by Nagpur Police reads: “Setting different passwords for different accounts be like.”

Take a look at the post shared by Nagpur Police here:

Nagpur Police shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 6. It has since then received more than 60,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Nagpur Police’s tweet:

“@NagpurPolice shares a cyber safety message and how!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Thanks for spreading awareness by using Jawan’s blocks. Lots of love to Nagpur city police.”

“Nagpur city police always rocks!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Thank you, our real heroes, real jawans.”

What do you think about Nagpur Police’s tweet on cyber safety that draws inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?

