Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people

Renowned music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan recently took to Instagram to share a video with his son. The clip showcases a melodious performance by Mahadevan and his younger son Shivam Mahadevan. The amazing video has now wowed people.

The video opens to show them sitting side by side with a harmonium kept in front of Mahadevan. Within seconds, they present a mashup rendition of two very popular Hindi tracks. They’re Mera Yaar from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mast Magan from the movie 2 States.

Take a look at the amazing and magical rendition:

Since being shared about 14 hours ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who shared heart emojis or wrote “Wow” to express their reactions.

“Awesome dad and son duo,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing , the coolest dad son duo,” shared another. “Wooww. Refreshing talent!” said a third. "I can't stop listening to it," expressed a fourth.

This is, however, not the first jam session of the duo which prompted people to drop appreciative comments. Previously, Mahadevan shared another video of him singing with his son Shivam.

What do you think of the videos?

