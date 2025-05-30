Shashi Tharoor’s pics with Indian-origin beauty queen, ex-First Lady of Panama get 1.5 million views

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party parliamentary delegation to five countries after Operation Sindoor, attended at event in Panama where he met several dignitaries including the former first lady of Panama and Miss Panama 2019. Shashi Tharoor with Miss Panama 2019 Mehr Eliezer (L) and Lorena Castillo de Valera (R), the country's former First Lady.(X/@ShashiTharoor)

On Thursday, Tharoor shared his photos with Genesis Alonjo, a former member of parliament in Panama, Lorena Castillo de Valera, the former first lady of the Central American country, Indian-origin Mehr Eliezer who was crowned Miss Panama 2019.

Shashi Tharoor described the beauty pageant winner as an aspiring politician. He also praised two other women - Indian-Panamanian Kathy Bhiku and Milena Alvarado - calling them “instrumental in the success of our mission.”

Tharoor’s post on X, featuring photos of the people he mentioned, went viral with over 1.5 million views, over 2,500 replies, nearly 4,000 reposts and 35,000 'likes'.

What did Shashi Tharoor say in Panama?

During the Panama visit, Tharoor on Wednesday met with the President and the foreign minister of the country, and showed them pictures of Pakistani Army officials at the funeral of UN-designated terrorists who were killed in India's Operation Sindoor.

Just a day before, the delegation had met with the president of the Panama assembly and other parliamentarians, explaining to them India's stance on terrorism and Pakistan's terror links.

Addressing the Panama assembly President Dana Castaneda and some select parliamentarians, Shashi Tharoor asserted that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 only after it waited to see whether the Pakistani government would take any action against the perpetrators of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"When nothing was clearly being done, two weeks later, on the 7th of May, we attacked the known headquarters of terrorist bases inside Pakistan. We had no interest in starting a war, but we felt that a terrorist act must not go unpunished," he added.

After Panama, the Tharoor-led all-party delegation travelled to Colombia on Thursday. The team was received by the Indian ambassador in the South American nation.