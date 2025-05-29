Shashi Tharoor-led India delegation shows Pakistani Army officers' photos at terrorists' funeral to Panama president

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday met with the President and the foreign minister of Panama, and showed them pictures of Pakistani Army officials at the funeral of UN-designated terrorists who were killed in India's Operation Sindoor. The Shashi Tharoor-led delegation met President of the Republic of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, and foreign minister Javier Martinez Acha. (X/@ShashiTharoor)

Just a day before, the delegation had met with the president of the Panama assembly and other parliamentarians, explaining to them India's stance on terrorism and Pakistan's terror links.

The meeting with the President of the Republic of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino, also comes as part of India's efforts to affirm its resolve against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The Tharoor-led delegation includes Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Gants Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), and India's former Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu.

Earlier in the day, during their meeting with Panama's foreign minister Javier Martinez Acha, the team showed pictures of Pakistani army officials attending the funeral of UN-designated terrorists who were killed during the Indian armed forces' military action, Operation Sindoor, news agency ANI reported.

Later, at an interaction, Tharoor said that there were some very prominent people present at the funeral of those killed in the strike on terror headquarters.

"There was at least one individual whose name had been listed by the United Nations Sanctions Committee. It was people in uniform from the highest threat echelons of the Pakistani Army and police mourning at the funeral of designated terrorists," he said.

Tharoor took a swipe at Pakistan and said that "this is the country that now says we are innocent. We did not do it", adding that one does not mourn for people they do not know.

Tharoor termed his delegation's meeting with Acha as "successful" both in terms of India's message on terrorism and on the larger imagery of the nation's cooperation with Panama.

The Congress MP said that foreign minister Acha received their message on terrorism in a "very receptive and open-hearted way".

No tolerance for terrorism, Panama stands with India

Speaking to news agency ANI, foreign minister Acha said, "Regarding terrorism, we stand with India. We cannot tolerate any kind of terrorism. We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism. We are a democratic country. India is the largest democracy in the world, which values principles, and we will fight against any kind of terrorism together."

In an official statement, Acha lauded India's visit to Panama and said that it "represents more than you can imagine: Panama's commitment to fighting against terrorism and to be together against these terror attacks that would affect anybody".

Panama condemns the terror attack in Kashmir, he said, adding that "any country in the world that serves as a safe haven for terrorists should be condemned".

Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Panama, Carlos Arturo Hoyos, also sounded his country's shared commitment with India on foundational beliefs.

"We are strongly committed not only to protecting our shared values but of promoting those values in every bilateral and multilateral stage in which we participate, including, of course, the United Nations Security Council in which we are a non-permanent member for the next two years," he said while delivering an official statement.

Hoyos added that Panama plans to continue that friendship, which transcends governments and people. "It is really about a shared commitment to our foundational beliefs, of which I would say democracy is the pillar of those societies."

Additionally, Panamanian foreign minister Acha also showed enthusiasm towards the idea of visiting India and said that he is looking forward to a trip soon.

"We will also try to make an agenda for our President to visit India. We have a promise from my good friend Mr Tharoor that Prime Minister Modi will come to Panama soon," he said while speaking to ANI.

Tharoor and his delegation have been sending out stern messages and warnings to Pakistan and terrorists during these visits made under the global outreach on Operation Sindoor.

In Panama, Tharoor warned terrorists and said that there should be no doubt about the price they will have to pay for their acts.