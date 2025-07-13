Himaanshika Singh Rajput, who claimed to be the best friend of tennis player Radhika Yadav, who was shot dead by her father in Gurugram, took to Instagram claiming that the 25-year-old was ready to give in to her controlling parents' demands in the days leading up to her death. Himaanshika Singh Rajput claimed to be the best friend of tennis player Radhika Yadav who was shot dead by her father in Gurugram.(Instagram/himaanshika)

"Radhika was my best friend. Just two days ago, I stood at her cremation, trying to process the unimaginable — that she was no longer here, that her life was taken from her in the most brutal and heartbreaking way. She was murdered by her own father — a man who was supposed to protect her. This wasn’t a moment of madness. It was premeditated. Her father had been planning to kill her for days," she wrote in the caption of her video.

Take a look at her video here:

Himaanshika revealed that 10 days before she was killed by her father, Radhika Yadav had become miserable with the state of her life and the incessant shaming her parents put her through. "In the last 10 days, her life had turned miserable. She gave up. She told them she was ready to give in to their restrictions. But her father seemed to have lost his mind. You could see from his fae that the man was suffering psychologically," she said in the video

The friend added that Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav, had been struggling with mental health issues, but "no amount of struggle can justify what he did."

"He was ashamed of her because of comments made by people around him or his friends. They taunted him about Radhika's work, makeup and clothes. What father can fire five bullets at their own child? How long will girls be killed because of men's fragile egos?" she added.

Himaanshika also claimed that the murder was planned days in advance, and Deepak Yadav planned to keep the other family members away while he carried out the killing. “He sequestered her mother in another room, and her brother was sent out of the house on pretences. Radhika had a pet dog, a pitbull, who would have tried to save her, so it was put out of the house,” she said.

Police said Deepak Yadav confessed to the murder and said that his ‘pride’ was hurt with the taunts and comments made by the villagers for living on her daughter’s income, so he shot her.

