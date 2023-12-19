‘She taught us to be extraordinary’: Smriti Irani reflects on mom Shibani Bagchi’s influence in her life

Smriti Irani shared a picture of her mother, Shibani Bagchi, on Instagram. Alongside, she mentioned that her mother taught her to find the extraordinary in ordinary moments of life. She also emphasised the importance of taking care of ageing parents and having conversations with them to express love and affection. Irani’s post struck a chord with many people who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Smriti Irani (left) and her mother Shibani Bagchi (right). (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

“Ma. There is no special reason for me to post her photograph except the fact that in the ordinary she taught us to be extraordinary,” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing a picture on Instagram.

She added how India, which is a ‘young nation’, has ‘ageing’ parents to care for. She added, “I’m mindful that as a young nation, we all sometime or the other also need to deal with the fact that we have ageing parents. I am hopeful in the pursuit of our ambitions and dreams we also prepare to care for those who didn’t limit their parenting to birthing us.”

The Union Minister also shared, “Every time we as kids threw a fit they were patient as much as they could withstand our tantrums - be it not wanting to eat what was served as a meal or ask for that evening out, a movie, go to a travel destination because someone in our class was going with their fancy parents or buy a favourite toy which was a rage amongst kids our age — all that without realising that our parents had a budget to deal with.”

She further urged people to take some time out to have a conversation with their parents while expressing their love towards them. “While you who are reading this are probably dealing with many things in life just this moment, make time to say hello to your parents, have a chat, say you love them for who knows how long we have,” she concluded.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani here:

The Instagram post shared a few hours ago has accumulated a plethora of likes and comments, including a response from actors Sonu Sood and Rajkummar Rao. Both dropped hearts on Irani’s post.

Check out how others have reacted to this post:

“Very true. Lost my dad when I was very young and mom is now ageing and forgetting that she has called a few minutes back and calls again and repeats the same thing she had said earlier. I feel we have to be patient and listen to them and care for them. Love you, mom,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Rula diya [You made me cry]. I was with my dad in the months before he went. Closer in the last few days. Looking back I feel there was a lot more I could have done for him and I failed him when he needed me the most. Will not make the same mistake with my mom.”

“My mother is ageing. Unable to do work on her own but when I visit her she cooks for me whatever I love to eat. I make sure to visit and stay with her. The very thought of losing her makes me very sad,” chimed in a third.

A fourth shared, “I lost my ma [mother] two months back and I wish I could spend more time with her. Wish I could do more for her. Wish I could just hug her one more time and say I love you more than I knew ever.”