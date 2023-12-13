‘Fit reh, fat mat ho’: Smriti Irani shares dieting tips she received from Jackie Shroff, JD Majethia

Union Minister Smriti Irani attended an event with actor Jackie Shroff and actor-director JD Majethia. Taking to social media, she shared a few diet tips she received from both of them. Alongside, she even shared pictures with them. Smriti Irani received diet advice from both Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

“Diet ki salah ke do prakar — mehnat bahut but no chamatkar. 1) Bidu wazan kam kar. Fit reh, fat mat ho re. Anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re. 2) Ben wazan kam kar, diet kar kisi ko pata nahi chalega [Two types of diet advice - hard work but no miracle. 1) Reduce weight. Stay fit, don’t get fat. Eat egg, eat brinjal, don’t eat bread. 2) Lose weight. No one will know after dieting,” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing photos on Instagram.

The first photo shows Smriti Irani sitting beside Jackie Shroff, attentively listening to his advice. In the next photo, Irani and Majethia have a comical expression on their faces.

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since collected nearly 50,000 likes. A few even took to the comments section of this post to share their thoughts.

“Lol! You have a wacky sense of humour. Looking great, Smriti ma’am,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You’ve lost weight though. Looking much fit. I’m inspired too.”

“You look happier with the second one tho,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Real moye moye but this moye is for me.”

“Kisi ko pata nahi chalega [No one will know],” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Your caption.”

“Your sense of humour is great,” remarked a seventh.

