close_game
close_game
News / Trending / ‘Fit reh, fat mat ho’: Smriti Irani shares dieting tips she received from Jackie Shroff, JD Majethia

‘Fit reh, fat mat ho’: Smriti Irani shares dieting tips she received from Jackie Shroff, JD Majethia

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 13, 2023 02:07 PM IST

“Your sense of humour is great,” commented an individual on Smriti Irani’s post featuring the health tips she received from Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia.

Union Minister Smriti Irani attended an event with actor Jackie Shroff and actor-director JD Majethia. Taking to social media, she shared a few diet tips she received from both of them. Alongside, she even shared pictures with them.

Smriti Irani received diet advice from both Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani received diet advice from both Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Also Read| Smriti Irani meets PM Modi with her dad, says it feels like…

“Diet ki salah ke do prakar — mehnat bahut but no chamatkar. 1) Bidu wazan kam kar. Fit reh, fat mat ho re. Anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re. 2) Ben wazan kam kar, diet kar kisi ko pata nahi chalega [Two types of diet advice - hard work but no miracle. 1) Reduce weight. Stay fit, don’t get fat. Eat egg, eat brinjal, don’t eat bread. 2) Lose weight. No one will know after dieting,” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing photos on Instagram.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The first photo shows Smriti Irani sitting beside Jackie Shroff, attentively listening to his advice. In the next photo, Irani and Majethia have a comical expression on their faces.

Take a look at the post shared by Smriti Irani here:

The post was shared a few hours ago on Instagram. It has since collected nearly 50,000 likes. A few even took to the comments section of this post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Lol! You have a wacky sense of humour. Looking great, Smriti ma’am,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You’ve lost weight though. Looking much fit. I’m inspired too.”

“You look happier with the second one tho,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Real moye moye but this moye is for me.”

“Kisi ko pata nahi chalega [No one will know],” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Your caption.”

“Your sense of humour is great,” remarked a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out