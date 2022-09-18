Sheep escapes and blocks both sides of traffic on a British highway, see tweet

A stray sheep found its way onto a British motorway, causing hours of delay in traffic. Highways officials reported that when traffic officers arrived at the site, both directions of traffic on the highway were stopped as they made an effort to corral the rogue animal. Roadway officials said that traffic was backed up for almost 6.5 miles in both directions until the sheep was safely trapped and the highway was reopened, so drivers can expect delays. A sheep on the carriageway caused traffic to stop on the M1 highway near Milton Keynes, England, according to a tweet from Britain's National Highways East.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report that has been published on Buckinghamshire Live, The delays to their route upset commuters. Iona Blake (@blakeyi) was stopped near Junction 13. She stated via Twitter: "We’ve been here for an hour now… let’s hope no one was hurt as part of the carnage."

Take a look at the tweet by National Highways right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since then, the sheep has been captured and taken off the road and now the road is open again. However, the runaway animal has caused traffic backups to extend far down the road. Travellers were advised to continue to anticipate delays.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON