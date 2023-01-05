Shefali Shah gets treated with hugs and kisses from pet dogs after returning home. Watch

Actor Shefali Shah is a proud pet mom to two Siberian Huskies, Ash and Simba Shah, and often posts videos and photos with them on Instagram. And her recent share on the meta-owned platform was no different. In it, one can see Shah and her family getting treated with kisses and hugs from Ash and Simba after returning home.

Although she shared the video without any caption, it perfectly conveys Ash and Simba’s love for their human family and vice-versa. The video opens with Shefali Shah and her family entering the house. As the video progresses, Ash and Simba can be seen excitedly greeting their pet humans with hugs and sloppy kisses. They can be seen playing with them until the end of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared an hour ago, the video has received more than 52,700 views. It has also gathered over 6,300 likes and prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the love-filled video:

“Unconditional love from animals,” posted an individual with a heart emoticon. “What bundles of joy,” shared another. “I can completely relate to this….have a husky at home,” expressed a third. “They missed you guys so much,” remarked a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON