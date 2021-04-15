IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Shelter dog ‘paw bumps’ human while going to its forever home. Watch
The image shows the happy shelter dog.(Twitter@Thund3rB0lt)
The image shows the happy shelter dog.(Twitter@Thund3rB0lt)
trending

Shelter dog ‘paw bumps’ human while going to its forever home. Watch

Shared on Twitter, the clip is captioned, “Smile of the Day goes to this shelter dog getting his forever home. Paw bump little buddy!”
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:12 AM IST

Are you someone who loves those videos which shows shelter animals going to their new homes? Then there is a chance that this video of a shelter dog going to its forever home will leave you happy.

Shared on Twitter, the clip is captioned, “Smile of the Day goes to this shelter dog getting his forever home. Paw bump little buddy!”

We won’t give away much, so take a look:

Isn’t the paw bump towards the end of the clip absolutely adorable? Well, if you think that then you’re not alone. Many also shared the same reaction while commenting.

“WARNING: Doggo’s smile is highly contagious and you might wind up smiling if you watch this,” wrote a Twitter user. And, we do agree.

“Aww bless him he knows he is safe and going to a good hone with Lots of love he has big smile so overjoyed for his new life I could watch this over and over again the happiness he feels inside bless him,” shared another. “Cutest lil guy ever. So happy to be going home!!!! Good on yea woman. Whoever you are lol,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video

Related Stories

The image shows the dog who saved its owner's life.(Facebook/@KCKPolice )
The image shows the dog who saved its owner's life.(Facebook/@KCKPolice )
trending

Dog saves owner’s life during medical emergency. Here’s what the canine did

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Kansas City police department took to Facebook to share the story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP