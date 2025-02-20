Vlogger Shenaz Treasury says she was dropped from a brand deal after Ranveer Allahbadia row: ‘Very upsetting’

The India's Got Latent row, triggered by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's crass jokes on the show, caused a massive outrage and appears to be having its repercussions on India's influencer economy, which hugely relies on brand partnerships. Shenaz Treasury blamed the Ranveer Allahbadia row for a brand deal she lost.

Travel and lifestyle vlogger Shenaz Treasurywala has revealed that she lost a brand deal following the India's Got Latent controversy.

"I was going to join hands with a platform - a marathon platform. They were offering equity. Following the Allahbadia controversy, they (the brand) called me and dropped me from the project which is very upsetting. They said they can't afford to have celebrities or influencers because look what happened with Allahbadia," she told Moneycontrol.

"If you say something then someone will come and shut us down. This is a big loss. Brands are being a little wary right now."

Treasurywala has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 5.64 lakh (0.56 million) subscribers on YouTube.

Ranveer Allahbadia is facing public outrage and a police investigation after he made an obscene remark on Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent.

All about the India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy began earlier this month when Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, who has over eight million YouTube subscribers and 3.4 million followers on Instagram, made remarks to a participant on the comedy show about his parents' personal relationship.

On the show, Allahbadia asked a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The joke was quickly condemned by social media users, public figures and political leaders.

Allahbadia's crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina's show sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

Allahbadia, who has interviewed top political leaders and Bollywood celebrities on his YouTube channel, has since apologised for the comments. Raina, meanwhile, has removed all videos of the show from his YouTube channel and said he was “fully cooperating” with the authorities.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday shielded Allahbadia from arrest but said his conduct showed “lack of responsibility” and was “condemnable.”

“There is something that is dirty in his mind that has been vomited by way of this program,” the judge hearing the case said.