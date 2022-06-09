Sheriff and his children recreate photo from childhood on his retirement. Watch

No matter what one’s parents do, their profession becomes an intrinsic part of a child's life. In this particular video that has been shared on Instagram and going all kinds of viral, that is exactly what can be seen. A woman and her brother made sure to recreate a photo that they had taken with their father - a county sheriff, back in their childhood on the occasion of his retirement. And the results are way too adorable to not bring a smile to your face.

Its caption reads, “Our Hero - 24 years of dedicated service to our local county. I say with a grateful heart that we are so blessed he is on the other side of his job safe & home with my mom. A LEO family sees it all; the stress, the late nights, the burden, and often the grief. With everything my Dad saw and went through, he never once missed a dance performance or anything important in my life.

“He made the time, even if it was in uniform, to show up for us & we are beyond happy to see our Dad retire smiling. We love you, Dad!” the daughter added. Her name is Nicky Schmaderer and she is an Instagram blogger with more than 1.3 lakh followers on the page. She blogs about family, fitness and fashion on her page.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram May 13 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the emotions that went behind this massively viral video. It has also received more than 41 lakh likes on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “Awesome, happy retirement sir! Your face is priceless. Thank you for your service! Enjoy and stay blessed.” “Now this is the stuff I wanna see on the internet! Thank you for your police service, have a wonderful safe & healthy retirement!” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Congratulations! Thank you for your service. Also noticed Papa looks the same!”

What are your thoughts on this adorably heart-touching video?

