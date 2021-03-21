Home / Trending / ‘She’s my world now’: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s video wows people
‘She’s my world now’: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s video wows people

The video from Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's wedding is shared with a short but heartwarming caption.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The image shows newlyweds Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan.(Instagram/@jaspritb1)

In the past few days you have seen the amazing pictures of newlyweds Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan from their wedding. If you thought those photos were magical, then wait till you see this clip of their wedding ceremony shared on the official Instagram profile of Vishal Punjabi's The Wedding Filmer.

The video is shared with a short but heartwarming caption. “‘Why are you marrying her?’ I asked, “Because, she is my world now.’ he said,” it reads.

Take a look at the clip which may leave you amazed:

Since being posted some two hours ago, it has already gathered more than 28,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“If this is not love, I don’t know what is,” shared an Instagram user. “I’m crying, it’s like a fairytale,” expressed another. “Exquisite,” said a third.

Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. People flooded social media with all sorts of congratulatory posts. Amul, the dairy products brand, also celebrated the occasion with a super sweet doodle of the couple.

What are your thoughts on the video?

